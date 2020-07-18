Former Union High School Teacher William “Coach” Eustice Passes Away

William “Coach” Eustice, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 85.

His death was the result of a lengthy illness. His family was by his side.

In August of 1956, he married the love of his life, Gay, who passed away in May 2020.

Mr. Eustice was a graduate of Clarion Area High School. After serving in the Marines, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Clarion State Teachers College. During this time, he played collegiate football.

After graduation, Mr. Eustice taught English, history and driver and safety education for thirty years. He was a beloved teacher and member of the Union community. Mr. Eustice also coached numerous sports during his tenure at Union. He coached football, boys and girls track and led the Golden Damsels girls’ basketball team to state runner up in 1976. Mr. Eustice was also the advisor for the Christian Club at Union, which raised money for the KDKA Children’s Hospital Fund.

After his retirement from Union High School, he taught driver’s education at Port Allegany High School and worked for the PA Dept of Transportation administering CDL tests.

Mr. Eustice cared deeply for every student he came into contact with. Teaching and coaching were his passions. He lived for his students and was always offering words of encouragement, a pat on the back, or fatherly advice.

Throughout his life he was a member of Presbyterian churches where he led youth Sunday school. He was most recently a member of the First Baptist Church of Clarion and sang in the choir. Mr. Eustice was a very talented musician and woodworker. He could often be found in his woodshop singing in a rich bass voice and crafting beautiful pieces of furniture.

Mr. Eustice is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Tim); two sons, Donald (LaDonna) and Ronald (Paula); a brother, Robert (Mary); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gay; a son, William; and a brother, James.

There will be no service or visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to Mr. Eustice’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Memorials, if desired may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505 (alz.org) or the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.