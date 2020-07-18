Grover Hartzell “Jr”, age 85, of Knox, passed away Thursday evening, July 16, 2020 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 30, 1935 in Paint Township, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Grover W. and Mabel Baughman Hartzell.

He married Lulu Belle “Tops” Lowers on August 2, 1957, and she survives.

Jr worked for Knox Glass Containers as an equipment operator for 32 years until the plant closed and retired from Gardenscape in January of 2002.

He loved to archery shoot 3D animals and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, “Tops”; one son, Timothy (Terri) Hartzell of Knox and two daughters: Tammy (Jeffrey) Cozad and Tracy Kline, all of Knox.

Jr is also survived by five grandchildren: Kylee Cozad, Katie Cozad, Andrew Hartzell, Colin (Haylee) Hartzell and Maleea Kline.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley McElhatten and a brother, Robert Hartzell.

Private family services will be held.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Grover Hartzell Jr to Knox Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Jr’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

