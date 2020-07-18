Guy W. DePello, age 86 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.

Born on October 13, 1933 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Guy and Martha (Mehok) DePello, Jr.

He married Jane (Keyser) DePello. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2014.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

Guy retired from Osburn Machine Shop in DuBois, PA after many years of service. Previous to that, he had worked at National Fuel Gas.

He was a member of the James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars, George G. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 and St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.

Guy is survived by 1 son (Daniel J. DePello of DuBois, PA) and 1 sister (Mary Jane Rusonis of DuBois, PA), 2 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 3 – 5 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 5 PM with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans @ www.DAV.org.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

