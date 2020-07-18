Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Infant Hunter C. Wright

Saturday, July 18, 2020 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Infant Hunter C. Wright of Reynoldsville, PA died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was the son of Daniel and Maria (Duttry) Wright and the brother of Aubree and Annie Wright.

He is also survived by his maternal grandparents (Kirk & Nancy Duttry of Reynoldsville, PA ), paternal grandparents (Mark & Pamela Wright of Ridgway, PA), great grandparents (Evelyn Hoare of Reynoldsville, PA, Fred & Pauline Duttry of Falls Creek, PA and Sonya Wright of Ridgway, PA), uncle Jason Duttry & his wife Ashlee, uncle Timothy Wright & his wife Heidi and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by great grandparents; (Wayne Wright, Theodore & Evelyn Lindenmuth and Richard Hoare).

There will be no public visitation or funeral service.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made in Hunter’s name to Hope After Loss, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhomecom.


