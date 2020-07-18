Limestone Woman Who Stole Money from Local Business Sentenced to Probation

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Limestone woman who stole money from a downtown Clarion business was sentenced on Wednesday to probation.

On Wednesday, July 15, President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 43-year-old Michele L. Goodman to two years of probation on a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.

Goodman pleaded guilty to the above charge on June 17.

The charge stems from an incident that took place in Clarion Borough in late October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:32 p.m. on October 27, Officer Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched to a business on Main Street for a reported theft.

At the scene, Officer Wright spoke with the owner of the business who advised he was at the business until approximately 4:00 a.m. and was the last one present. He said that an individual by the name of “Shelly Lynn” cleans for the business and said she was the only person inside the business between 4:00 a.m. and noon when his bartender opened the bar.

The owner did not have identifying information for “Shelly Lynn,” as he only communicated with her via Facebook.

According to the complaint, the owner reported the bartender went to retrieve cash from a known location and noticed that it was gone. The owner reported that he keeps a green bank zipper bag in the known location with $600.00 cash inside, as well as a Crown Royal bag which contained approximately $500.00 cash in one and five dollar bills. The owner stated the cash was gone from both bags.

Officer Wright then coordinated with the Clarion-based State Police, and was able to identify “Shelly Lynn” as Michele L. Goodman. He then contacted Goodman and scheduled an interview.

During the interview Goodman was advised that she was not under arrest and was then read her Miranda rights.

According to the complaint, when asked about the money missing from the business, Goodman allegedly stated that she was cleaning for the business and took the money. She said she took $434.00, and when advised the owner reported approximately $1,100.00 missing, she denied taking that amount. She stated there was $434.00 in a bank money bag, but denied touching the Crown Royal bag or taking any money from it.

The charge was filed against Goodman through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, November 7.

