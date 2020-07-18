On Thursday July 16, 2020 Marian June Ames, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt, age 84 passed away peacefully with family by her side.

Marian was born July 4th, 1936, in Franklin to the late Earl and Virginia Lepley.

Marian spend several years working as a nurse’s aide at the former Venango Manor, taking care of others. She raised her two boys, Richard and Kenneth Crisman who she adored.

She married the love of her life, Donald Ames, on July 10, 1980. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, spending time with her family and grandchildren. Marian was an avid bowler and was in four bowling leagues at one time. She went to state bowling tournaments for many years. She attained a high game of 253.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Charlie Lepley in Florida, a great nephew Tommy Irwin, a grandson, Benjamin Baker and a great-granddaughter, Julie Heiss.

Surviving is her loving husband, Donald Ames, two sisters, Dorothy Latchaw and Violet Hazlett; four children, Richard Crisman, Kenneth Crisman and his wife Susan, Terri Baker and her husband Randy, and Michael Ames and his wife Rosanna; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

She always put everyone before her, she had the most caring heart and sweetest soul. She will be truly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 1:45 P.M. Tuesday.

A private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mark Fultz, of Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Peter’s Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.