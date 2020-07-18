Patricia A. (Karg) Winger

Patricia A. (Pat) Winger, 83, of Oil City, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Phoenixville, PA. after an extended illness.

Born February 26, 1937 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Robert D. Karg and Julia Inglis Karg. Pat’s mother passed away when she was only three years old. Robert went on to marry Mary Ellen McCarthy Karg (deceased) who lovingly raised Pat.

Pat graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1955. After graduation, Pat worked at the local radio station hosting the “What’s New in Pink and Blue” segment and at the Worthington Corporation.

Pat married Charles (Charlie) E. Winger on February 27, 1960 and this year they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Charlie preceded her in death on May 16, 2020. Pat attended St. Stephen’s Church and Our Lady Help of Christians Church.

Pat was a homemaker and raised six children. For over 30 years, she was a beloved babysitter to numerous children who affectionately referred to her as “Winger”. Pat was also a volunteer librarian at St. Stephen School, an election poll worker and assisted Charlie, behind the scenes, as Mrs. Coach, planning many team banquets during his years of coaching cross country and track.

Pat is survived by her six children and their spouses: Theresa Moffett and her husband Jim of Winter Garden, FL, Joseph Winger and his wife Kris of Venus, PA, Lisa Ward and her husband Mark of Phoenixville, PA, Patrick Winger and his wife Amy of New Port Richey, FL, Christopher Winger and his wife Lora of Yuma, AZ and Matthew Winger and his wife Diane of Oil City, PA. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara Roemer of North Carolina.

In addition, to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Because of Covid- 19, A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Library Children’s Department.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

