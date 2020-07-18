Police: Man Breaks into Residence, Drags Naked Pregnant Woman Outside, Steals Cell Phone

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a residence, dragged a naked pregnant woman outside, and stole her cell phone.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Aarien Donald Carvallo, of Franklin, on Friday, July 17.

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin Police were dispatched to a residence on Atlantic Avenue for a report of a possible domestic dispute around 12:15 a.m. on July 17.

Police spoke to a known female victim at the residence who reported that Aarien Carvallo had been asked to leave the premises, due to prior incidents. He then returned two hours later and began repeatedly kicking the main exterior door of the residence to gain entry, damaging the door in the process, the complaint states.

Carvallo then engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, who the complaint notes is 14 weeks pregnant and was nude at the time of the incident. He reportedly dragged the victim to the floor and attempted to take her cell phone. He then forcefully dragged the victim out of the residence, down a set of stairs and outside, and took her cell phone, leaving her unclothed outside in the grass, according to the complaint.

He fled the premises before police arrived, the complaint notes.

Carvallo was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 9:05 a.m. on July 17, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Robbery-Take Property From Other/Force, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 29, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

