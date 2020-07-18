Pre-Trial Conference Scheduled for Clarion Man Charged After Grabbing Steering Wheel, Causing Crash During Dispute

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for a Clarion man facing assault charges related to an incident where he allegedly grabbed the wheel of a car during an argument causing a crash in Monroe Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

David Campbell, 27, of Clarion, chose not to enter a plea during a special plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, July 15.

He will have a final opportunity to enter a plea during a pre-trial conference scheduled for September 18.

Campbell faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from an incident in early December 2019.

Details of the case:

Around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a car that struck a utility police along State Route 68, Monroe Township, Clarion County, in the area of Stoney Lonesome Road.

According to police, upon investigation, it was determined that a 21-year-old Clarion woman was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when she and the passenger of the vehicle, identified as David Campbell, engaged in a verbal argument.

Police say Campbell then intentionally grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway before striking a utility pole and shearing it.

The vehicle then entered the opposing lane of travel and struck a PennDOT sign before coming to a final rest.

According to police, the female victim suffered injuries and was transported by ambulance to Clarion Hospital.

Campbell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 9:45 p.m. on December 12.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.