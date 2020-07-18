Ray E. “Bink” Fry, Jr., 73, of Kaneville, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born August 29, 1946 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Ray E Fry, Sr. and Iola “Randy” Randolph Fry.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1964, Ray served in the US Army in Africa. He graduated from Paul Smith College in New York and worked as a lumber grader.

Bink enjoyed photography and saving and collecting things.

He was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church and volunteered often at the Salvation Army in Oil City.

He is survived by two sisters, Patricia Rodgers of Dempseytown and Paula Roseberry of Cocoa, FL; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Snyder and Harry Timothy Fry.

There will be no visitation.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Oakland United Methodist Church at 1431 SR 428, Oil City, PA 16301 or to the Oil City Salvation Army at 217 Sycamore St., Oil City, PA 16301.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

