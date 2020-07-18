Say What?!: Leopard Cub Escapes Enclosure at South Carolina Zoo

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A baby leopard escaped from its enclosure at a South Carolina zoo, prompting guests to be temporarily moved to indoor areas, city officials said.

Beth Brotherton, communications and neighborhood relations director for the City of Greenville, said the 4-month-old amur leopard cub escaped from the leopard exhibit at the zoo about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

