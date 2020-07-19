A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

