Charles (Dick) Richard Rearigh, Jr.

Sunday, July 19, 2020 @ 01:07 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

CharlesRearigh (1)Charles (Dick) Richard Rearigh, Jr., 62, was born on January 21, 1958 in Venango County, Pennsylvania. He died Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a long, hard battle with health complications.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Rearigh, of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by his children: daughters, Angela Rearigh (Benjamin) of Sylva, NC, Andrea Rearigh (Craig) of Sylva, NC, ShiAnn Rearigh of Cincinnati, OH, Mika Rearigh (Brandon) of Suffolk, VA, son, Steven Rearigh (Sarah) of Trenton, OH and stepson, Chris Fox of Cincinnati, OH. Charles had 7 grandchildren: Chance, Tuck, Lily, Adalaide, Kinlee Jo, Audrey, and one on the way, Avery.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Richard Rearigh, Sr, mother, Darla Lee Rearigh and infant sister, Diane Rearigh.

Charles attended Cranberry Area Schools and graduated from Brookville High School in 1976. He worked for Beverage Air, in Brookville, for many years. In his younger years, Charles was an avid hunter and liked to play softball and bowl. He had a love of music. Charles and his wife Pam moved their family to Cincinnati, OH in 2008. He enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, woodworking, fishing, and shopping. He became a man of God in 2006 and is a member/Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Mt. Healthy in Cincinnati, OH. He enjoyed the fellowship, men’s group, being a Deacon, and volunteering at the food pantry.

There will be a memorial service at the First Baptist Church of Mt. Healthy, 1210 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, OH, on July 22, 2020 at 11:00am.

Due to COVID restrictions and guidelines, face masks and social distancing are expected.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


