Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rose McFarland’s Sticky Buns

Enjoy making this delicious sticky bun recipe by Rose McFarland!

Ingredients

24 frozen dinner rolls

1 package of cook and serve butterscotch pudding



1 stick butter1 tsp. cinnamon1 c. brown sugarpecans (optional)

Directions

Place 24 rolls in 9×13 sprayed casserole dish. Sprinkle pudding mix over the rolls. Melt butter, cinnamon, and sugar in saucepan; pour over rolls. Add pecans if desired. Cover with saran wrap sprayed with Pam. Let rise overnight. Uncover and bake at 350 degrees til golden for approximately 20 minutes. Enjoy!

