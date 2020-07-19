Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment With Self Preservation
Sunday, July 19, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Sunday afternoon.
Self Preservation will be performing tunes ranging from the 60’s to today’s hits from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery Owner Rhonda Brooks said the patio is open and indoor seating with social distancing will be available.
Enjoy a glass of Deer Creek wine or a beer from North Country Brewery, Straub, Yuengling, or Trails to Ales while listening to a local favorite!
A cafe menu will be offered, including specials of the day.
Customers will also be able to take advantage of the winery’s free limited wine tasting.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
