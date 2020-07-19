Knox Police, Fire Personnel Show Support for Local Girl’s Lemonade Stand

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – One local girl was surprised to get some unexpected visitors at her lemonade stand last Monday evening.

Seven-year-old Mykenna Anderson, of Knox, recently decided she wanted to set up a lemonade stand in her neighborhood to start saving money to buy a Razor scooter.

“She came up with the idea of having a lemonade stand to help her reach her goal,” family member Rebekah Elder told exploreClarion.com.

She set up the stand for the first time on Monday, July 6, and it went well; however, it was when she set up the stand again on Monday, July 13, with the help of her friend Olivia McElhattan, that she had some very special customers.

According to Rebekah, when Knox Borough Police Chief Jason Bowen noticed the lemonade stand while on patrol, he decided to pass the word around at the Knox Fire Hall.

“The next thing you know, there are firetrucks outside tooting their horns, and 13 or 14 guys got out of the trucks,” Rebekah said.

“You couldn’t have painted a bigger smile on Mykenna’s face!”

Mykenna and Olivia were more than happy to take care of their special customers and to pose for a photo with them.

“Our police and fire and ambulance folks – they really do go above and beyond for their community.

“I don’t know who was more excited, Mykenna or the guys.”

The lemonade stand will most likely be back, although the date remains uncertain.

