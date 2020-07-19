Janet M. Eisenman, of Fryburg, 80, beloved wife of Charles J. Eisenman, Sr., and devoted mother to her seven children, died July 19, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Janet was born May 14, 1940 in Marble, the oldest of seven children, to Bernard F. and Margaret M. (Guth) Schill. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Parish and a graduate of North Clarion High School.

Janet and Charlie were married at St. Michael’s Church on August 16, 1958. Her greatest joys involved her family, and she was a devoted mother to Chuck, Shari, Randy, Deb, Beth, Greg, and Dana. Janet loved a good hand of rummy, and always insisted we play by Greg’s rules. She also had a fondness for sweets; a trait she happily passed on to her children.

She worked at the Knox post office for 14 years and had a knack for remembering customer post office box numbers for years after she left to work at the Shippenville post office. Janet retired as the Postmaster of the Leeper office in 2006 with a combined 26 years with the US Postal Service. Janet was also a Mary Kay Consultant for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sons Charles J. Eisenman, Jr. (February 24, 1986) and Randall J. Eisenman (July 13, 1984).

Surviving along with her husband are children; Shari (Jeff) Harmon of Bath, NY; Deb (Dave) Everett of Shippenville; Beth (Kevin) Obenreder of Venus; Greg Eisenman of Lucinda; Dana (Christy) Eisenman of Rineyville, KY; and daughter-in-law Angie (Tom) Schwabenbauer of Cranberry. By her grandchildren: Lissa (Steve) Strang; Corry (Brit) Eisenman; Jeremy (Jen) Eisenman; Nate (Jess) Harmon; Neil Harmon; Lauren (Matt) Ferkatch; Natalie Everett; Ashley (James) McCauley, Rachel & Jake Obenreder; Kaleb, Chase, Emma & Cole Eisenman; and great grandchildren: Eloise & Amelia Strang, Decker Eisenman, Charlie & Jase Eisenman, Jameson Harmon, Creed Barlog & Rylea Lesh.

Janet’s six siblings all survive her: Mary Ann Lavery, Cooksburg; Jerry (Pam) Schill, New Bern, NC; Bernie Schill, Atlanta, GA; Pam (Jerry) Hansen, Tampa, FL; Brian (Linda) Schill, Upper St. Clair; and Paulette (Doug) Pekera, Holly Springs, NC.

Due to current restrictions all services for Janet will be private. Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family. Interment will be in the St. Michael’s cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Michael’s Church Roof Fund, Clarion-Forest VNA, or a charity of one’s choice.

