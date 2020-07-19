Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Lola M. Johns

Sunday, July 19, 2020 @ 01:07 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Lola M. Johns, Age 87 of Brockway, Pa died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home.

Born on August 28, 1932 in Brockway, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Leo Bazzoli & Edith (Parolari) Bazzoli Wieck.

She was preceded in death by her step father (Harry Wieck).

On July 15, 1953, she married her husband of 67 years. Stanley L. “Squirt” Johns. He survives.

Lola, along with her husband “Squirt”, was the co-owner and operator of The Johns Garage and Parts as well as MIF Inc., both in Brockway, PA. Previous to that, she had worked for Paris Cleaning and Rockwell International Manufacturing.

She loved cooking for her family and doting on her granddaughters.

Lola is survived by her children (Edward Johns and Joni Paladino & her husband John, both of Brockway, PA), 2 granddaughters (Jacey Tygert & her husband Andrew, and Jada Paladino), and a brother (Evolut Leo “Buzz” Bazzoli of Philadelphia, PA).

There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be placed with the charity of the donor’s choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


