Michele Eileen Bills, a lifelong resident of Clarion, passed away on Friday, July 17, in Jefferson Manor in Brookville after a recent cancer diagnosis.

She was born on February 23, 1950, the daughter of Shirley Arlene Bills and Harry Bongiorni both of whom preceded her in death.

Upon graduation from Clarion Area High School in 1968, she began a career in the insurance industry as a customer service representative that spanned more than 33 years. Her appreciation of fashion along with her keen sense of personal style would ultimately lead to another career path as a sales associate in retail apparel which she enjoyed for several years. Michele was also previously involved with the United Way of Clarion County and served on the Board of Directors of that organization.

She had been a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

In her earlier years, Michele enjoyed travelling, shopping, walking, bicycling and physical fitness. More recently Michele enjoyed the solitude of her apartment surrounded by her favorite kitty, Precious, while continuing her joy of shopping, only online out of necessity.

She is survived by her brother, J. Douglas Bills along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In her addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Keith Bills, her grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory. There will be no visitation or service.

Grateful appreciation is extended to the staff at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor for the concern and care they provided.

Memorial contributions in Michele’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.