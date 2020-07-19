State Police Investigating Rape in Rose Township

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a rape that occurred in Rose Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a rape that occurred on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County, was reported at 11:55 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

The victim is a 17-year-old Falls Creek male.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.