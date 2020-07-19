Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

State Police Investigating Rape in Rose Township

Sunday, July 19, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-carROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a rape that occurred in Rose Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a rape that occurred on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County, was reported at 11:55 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

The victim is a 17-year-old Falls Creek male.

The investigation is ongoing.


