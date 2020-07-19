Seven People Involved in Brawl in Clarion Township Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Seven people are facing hearings on Tuesday on charges related to a brawl that reportedly occurred near a group of apartment buildings in Clarion Township in November.

Court documents indicate the following individuals are scheduled to stand for hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17:

– 38-year-old Leteesha VanRiper;

– 23-year-old Valencia Shaquana Cragman;



They each face the following charges:

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Lewis-Melendez also faces a third-degree misdemeanor count of Simple Assault.

The charges stem from an incident that was reported on November 7.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around around 4:54 p.m. on November 7, Trooper Reilly, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a location on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township for a report of a large fight.

According to the complaint, Valencia Shaquana Cragman, Anastasia Snow Hardy, Zalyea Taseana Puryear, Medinah Kia Hall, Aaliyah Lewis-Melendez, and Sameer Rasheed Faulk engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical, with all of the individuals actively fighting outside of the nearby apartments.

During the physical altercation, Lewis-Melendez allegedly scratched Puryear’s cheek under her eye, causing a laceration, the complaint states.

Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene again around 7:26 p.m. for a report of the individuals fighting again, and a gun being displayed, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, upon the troopers arrival back at the scene, they found all six individuals having another verbal altercation.

The complaint notes the area in which the incidents occurred was surrounded by apartment buildings and states the neighbors were alarmed and videotaped the incident.

According to a second complaint, Leteesha VanRiper and Tyree T. Smith were also involved in the brawl.

Cragman, Puryear, Hall, Lewis-Melendez, and Faulk were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:44 a.m. on Friday, November 15.

All five individuals were lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail each.

They were all released on November 19 on a surety bonds posted by a professional bondsman.

Hardy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:22 a.m. on Friday, November 15.

She remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges were filed against VanRiper and 32-year-old Tyree T. Smith, of Clarion through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on December 20.

VanRiper was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn at 9:11 a.m. on January 6.

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

According to court documents, Smith has not yet been arraigned.

