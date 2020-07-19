Shirley Ann (Bowman) Postlewait, 82, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her home, while surrounded by family.

Shirley was born on January 1, 1938, to the late Benson Vane and Iva Olita (Adams) Bowman in Reynoldsville.

She attended school in the Reynoldsville School District.

She married James Dwight “Jim” Postlewait on May 31, 1958, in Virginia; Jim preceded her in passing on August 27, 2018.

For over thirty years she worked at Rockwell, which later became Sensus. She retired from Sensus in her mid-sixties.

Shirley loved camping and cooking or anything that would bring her family together. She also enjoyed Bingo and trying her luck at scratch off tickets. Her jokes and mischievous manner were always quick to bring a smile to anyone’s face, especially those of her friends and family. She was truly the matriarch of her family, being directly responsible for the upbringing and care of three generations.

Shirley is survived by two children, Vickie Sue David and Sonny James Postlewait; two adopted great grandchildren, Kyra Lane Postlewait and Alyssa Renee Postlewait; five grandchildren, Ashley Geer, Sierra Smith, Sonny Postlewait Jr., Sara Postlewait, and Aaron Postlewait; two great grandchildren, Leland Troutman and Mia Troutman; and three siblings, Dorothy Infantino, Robert “Bobby” Bowman, and Helen Bowman Johnson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in passing by two children, Terry Lynn Postlewait and James Dwight Jr.; and four siblings, Jeff Bowman, Charles Bowman, Margaret Krenciglova, and Bertha Gibson.

Per Shirley’s request, all services will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

