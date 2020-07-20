A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

