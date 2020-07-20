Alice R. (Hathaway) Pyle

Alice R. Pyle, 70, of Cranberry, PA, died Friday July 17, 2020 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Born Dec. 18, 1949 in Titusville, PA., she was the daughter of the late Edward & Elizabeth Fink Hathaway.

Alice graduated from Titusville High School and furthered her education at Dubois Business College.

She was married to Ronald E. Walentoski and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2009.

Alice had worked as a devoted employee for Pennzoil and later for Indspec.

She enjoyed gardening, taking care of others and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Alice is survived by two children, Richard Pyle & his wife Yukimi of Charlotte, NC and Rebecca Pyle of Charlotte and 2 grandchildren, Brandon Sheatz and Uku Richard Pyle. She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: John Hathaway & his wife Elaine of Milton, WV, Eunice Adkins & her husband Charlie of South Point, OH, Ruth McCammon of Centerville, David Hathaway & his wife Susan of Pittsburgh, Robert Hathaway & his wife Rodida of Little Rock, AR, Dorthea Hathaway of Charleston, WV; and a brother-in-law, Michael Tunnaserpert of Manassas, VA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Richard Hathaway and a sister Betty Ann Tunnaserpert.

Friends will be received from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M.Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor John Hathaway, brother of Alice’s, presiding.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Easter Seals.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

