Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

North Clarion Announces 2019 Cross Country Awards

Monday, July 20, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

AllConference2019FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion announced its 2019 Cross Country awards virtually on Thursday, July 16.

The North Clarion Athletic banquet that is usually held annually in May was done virtually this year due to COVID-19.

[PICTURED ABOVE: Keystone Shortway Athletic All Conference Award – Jacob Bauer (1st team), Haley Bauer (2nd team), Rachel Bauer (1st team), Jordyn Hendrickson (1st team), Nicole Fair (1st team), Katie Bauer (2nd team), and Kaine McFarland (2nd team). Missing from the photo is Kayla Aaron (2nd team).]

MVP 2019 : Jacob Bauer and Jordyn Hendrickson

MVP 2019: Jacob Bauer and Jordyn Hendrickson.

Sportsmanship Awards 2019: Haley Bauer, Jacob Bauer, Rachel Bauer.

Sportsmanship Awards 2019: Haley Bauer, Jacob Bauer, and Rachel Bauer.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.