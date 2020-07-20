North Clarion Announces 2019 Cross Country Awards

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion announced its 2019 Cross Country awards virtually on Thursday, July 16.

The North Clarion Athletic banquet that is usually held annually in May was done virtually this year due to COVID-19.

[PICTURED ABOVE: Keystone Shortway Athletic All Conference Award – Jacob Bauer (1st team), Haley Bauer (2nd team), Rachel Bauer (1st team), Jordyn Hendrickson (1st team), Nicole Fair (1st team), Katie Bauer (2nd team), and Kaine McFarland (2nd team). Missing from the photo is Kayla Aaron (2nd team).]

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.