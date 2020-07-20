Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Buster & Boo
Monday, July 20, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Buster and Boo.
Buster and Boo are adult male Chihuahua Mix dogs.
Both dogs are house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.
For more information on Buster and Boo, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
