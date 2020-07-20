Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruthie Niederriter’s Nutter Butter Cookies

Melt-in-your-mouth Nutter Butter Cookies are the way to go!

Step 1: Beat the following ingredients for 4 minutes until light and fluffy. You will need to add milk until to achieve spreading consistency.

1 cup flavored butter shortening

1 cup creamy peanut butter



1 cup sugar1 cup brown sugar

Step 2: Beat in the following ingredients with the mixture above.

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

Step 3: In a separate bowl, combine the next set of ingredients before adding to the mixture above. Mix well.

3 cups flour

2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

Step 4: Shape in 1-inch balls and place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 7-8 minutes at 375 degrees. Flatten with a fork and remove cookies from baking sheet to place on wire rack. Should make approximately 4 dozen cookies.

Step 5: Create the filling by beating together the following ingredients.

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

3 cups confectioner’s sugar

1 tsp vanilla

5-6 tbsp of milk

Step 6: Create a sandwich cookie by spreading out the filling in between two cookies. Enjoy!

