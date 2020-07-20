Clarion Track & Field Honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Team

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – All-Academic Teams for the 2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Track & Field season were announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week, with Clarion’s track & field team earning a spot on the list.

(PICTURED: PSAC qualifier Haley Schaller.)

For a team to earn the honor of All-Academic Team, the cumulative GPA for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track & Field must be 3.0 or higher.

The Golden Eagles recorded a team GPA of 3.474 for the year.

While always a high-performing team in the classroom, the Golden Eagles were exceptional during the Spring 2020 semester, recording a team GPA of 3.650. That mark was buoyed by 11 individuals with a perfect 4.0 GPA. There are in fact six Golden Eagles with 4.0 GPAs for their entire academic careers including PSAC qualifiers Alice Fernald and Haley Schaller.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.