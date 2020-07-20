Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Track & Field Honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Team

Monday, July 20, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_schallerNEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – All-Academic Teams for the 2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Track & Field season were announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week, with Clarion’s track & field team earning a spot on the list.

(PICTURED: PSAC qualifier Haley Schaller.)

For a team to earn the honor of All-Academic Team, the cumulative GPA for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track & Field must be 3.0 or higher.

The Golden Eagles recorded a team GPA of 3.474 for the year.

While always a high-performing team in the classroom, the Golden Eagles were exceptional during the Spring 2020 semester, recording a team GPA of 3.650. That mark was buoyed by 11 individuals with a perfect 4.0 GPA. There are in fact six Golden Eagles with 4.0 GPAs for their entire academic careers including PSAC qualifiers Alice Fernald and Haley Schaller.

