David G. Davis, 71, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Dave was born on March 13, 1949 in Dover, Ohio. He was the son of the late George D. and Josephine B. Davis. Dave married Susan (Laughlin) on May 3, 1969 and she survives.

Dave graduated from Union High School in Rimersburg, PA, in 1967. He was employed in the family business, Archway Cookies-Davis Cookie Company Inc., working weekends and summers throughout high school. Once he began fulltime at Archway Cookies-Davis Cookie Company Inc. after college, he served as President from 1984 until 1992, at which time he left the family business. Dave eventually relocated to Port Orange, Florida where he owned and operated Exotic Marble and Granite until his retirement.

Dave was known as “Papa” by all his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and was their #1 fan. He especially loved football and wrestling.

Dave is survived by a daughter, Marci Boggess and her husband Randy of Marble; a son, Brett Davis of Shippenville; seven grandchildren, Chandler Painter-Boggess, Camden, Cutter, and Chesney Boggess of Marble, Bryn, Drew, and Kolsin Davis of Rimersburg; a brother, Dan Davis and his wife Tina of Rimersburg, Deb and Bob Johnson of Rimersburg, Beaser and Sherry Laughlin of Sligo, Donna and Gordon Hawk of Rimersburg, Anna Marie Laughlin of Sligo, Cheryl Laughlin of Corry, Deb Laughlin of Clarion; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his in-laws, Robert and Valjean Laughlin, three brother-in-laws, Rich, Jack and Denny Laughlin, and a niece, Danielle Hipple.

Dave’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Varner Funeral home in Sligo.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

