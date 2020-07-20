David R. Walker, age 74, of Knox, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.

Born September 9, 1945 in Clarion, he was a son of the late Paul R. and Margaret E. Pascorell Walker.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

David married the former Mary Hurrelbrink and she preceded him in death on October 31, 1971.

He was a general handyman and a taxi man for the Amish.

David loved slot machines and working on cars.

Survivors include three sons: Charles (Nicole) Walker; James (Kimberley) Walker and Joseph (Shasta) Walker, all of Knox; four daughters: Lori Rudd of Michigan, Holley (Edward) Vangorden of Tionesta, Elizabeth (Timothy) Seybert of Knox and Mary (John) Kozak of Westfield, New York; 23 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

David is also survived by six brothers: Sam, Leroy, Harold, Ted, John, and Carl, and four sisters: Betty, Sara, Anna, and Pauline.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill, his sister, Mary, and a niece, Jessica.

A private family visitation will be held.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox. Reverend Karen Parsh will officiate over the service.

Wearing a face mask is strongly suggested to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor.

Online condolences may be sent to David’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.