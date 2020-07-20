Henry E. Rex, age 68, of Cranberry, passed away Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born May 24, 1952 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Frank H. and Isabelle A. O’Neil Rex.

Henry was a 1971 graduate of Keystone High School.

In his earlier years he, along with his father, operated the tow truck at Rex’s Elmo Garage. Henry then went to work driving truck for Rupert Trucking in Knox and retired from J. M. Leasing in Clarion.

Henry was a member of the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Kossuth.

He treasured his time spent with his family and friends and had a great love for animals, especially his dog, Bandit.

Henry enjoyed photography, loved NASCAR and sprint car racing, and was a member of the Guzzo Motorsports pit crew.

Survivors include a brother, Tom (Brenda) Rex of Shippenville, and two sisters, Joyce (Les) Switzer and Judy (Gary) Duffee, all of Knox.

Henry is also survived by two nieces, Alesha Duffee and Missy (Chris) Plummer; four nephews, Jeremy Rex, Ed Eberhart, Jesse (Kari) Eberhart and Josh Eberhart; five great nieces, Emma, Bella, Addy, Josie and McKenna; and a great nephew, Laughlin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Anne “Jo” Rex; his grandparents, Joseph and Gertrude Rex and Lawrence and Hazel O’Neil, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private family visitation will be held.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Starr Cemetery, Ninevah Road, Knox. Reverend Mark Micklos will officiate over the service.

Wearing a face mask is strongly suggested to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Henry E. Rex to the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 699 Golf Course Rd, Kossuth, PA 16331 or Knox Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Henry’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

