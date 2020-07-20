Jean L. McDonald, age 94 of DuBois, PA died Friday July 17th at Nelson’s Golden Years.

Jean was born on May 6, 1926 in Bakers Summit, PA. She was the daughter of John and Rose (Klotz) Myers. She was proud to be from Bedford County, and enjoyed keeping in touch with her many relatives there.

A proud 1944 graduate of Roaring Spring High School, Jean went on to the Altoona Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated in 1947 with her RN degree and later attended Slippery Rock University for advanced nursing courses. Jean was employed at Altoona Hospital from 1947-1950 and was in the Nurses Cadet program at Altoona Hospital during World War II.

Jean married William G. McDonald on May 24, 1950. She moved to Falls Creek where she would live for the next 65 years. Jean and Bill were members of the Falls Creek United Methodist Church. Her husband preceded her in death in 2012.

Working at the Reynoldsville Medical Center, Maple Avenue Hospital and DRMC, Jean had a long and dedicated career in healthcare. Jean especially treasured her memories of working at Maple Avenue (1951-1993) and her friends there. She served as a nurse, Director of Nursing, and later in Risk Management, Quality Improvement, and Regulatory Compliance. Jean touched many lives with her compassion. She was often stopped by individuals who wanted to share that they recognized her and remembered her kindness when they had been ill in the hospital or had a new baby years earlier. One of her most shared memories was delivering a baby who would go on to become her beloved physician Dr. James O’Bryon. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. O’Bryon and his staff for the wonderful care she received over the years.

Jean had such a heart for service to others. She was a Trustee at Falls Creek United Methodist Church, an Ombudsman for Jefferson County Office of the Aging, a member of the DuBois Nurses Club, the Order of the Eastern Star, Nurses Alumni at Altoona Hospital and the Christ the King Auxiliary. She served on the Board of Directors for the DuBois Nursing Home, the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, DuBois YMCA and DuSan Ambulance.

Playing cards with her friends and sending notes and cards to keep in touch were some of Jean’s favorite pastimes. She was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan, and also enjoyed traveling with the Brookville Seniors group. She had a great gift of music which she joyously shared with others — she was a soloist at many weddings and events and sang in the church choir and with the DuBois Community Christian Choir. She played the piano beautifully without ever learning to read music.

Jean became a resident at Nelson’s Golden Years six years ago after years of volunteering there for her dear friend Kathy Nelson. She loved her Golden Years family. A special thank you to Jackie Syktich and the Golden Years Staff for loving and caring for her, and for welcoming her back to her home this week after a hospital stay.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Becky McDonald Deutsch of Gibsonia, PA; grandchildren, Carrie Deutsch (Jesse Takosky) and Andy Deutsch; and brother, Tom Myers (Venus) of Estero, FL. She loved her many nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved her nephew Perry (Cindy) Franco of Holland, MI like a son.

She was preceded in death by her son William Myers McDonald and her brother John “Sonny” Myers.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2 – 4 PM & 6 – 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing regulations will be observed.

A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 with Pastor Ed Bach officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Falls Creek United Methodist Church, 48 Church Street, Falls Creek, PA 15840 and/or Nelson’s Golden Years, 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Road, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

