John Hunter McMillen, 68, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly and met his Creator on Thursday night, July 16, 2020.

He was born June 28, 1952 in Sugarcreek Township, Venango County. He was a son to the late John “Bud” and Eleanor (Sines) McMillen.

He grew up in Rockland, and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1970. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1970 until 1974 aboard the USS Intrepid.

John worked as a carpenter, and worked on many historical buildings in the Venango County area. He was retired from Ron Gustafson Carpentry.

He enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog, Honey; but the most important thing in John’s life was his family, and he cherished time spent with them.

He was married in Oil City on August 20, 1977 to the former Kate Spaulding, and they spent the next 43 years creating a family that he treasured more than anything.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Kate, are three daughters, Jody Hunsberger of Turniphole, Amber McMillen and her husband Elijah Daubenspeck of Franklin, and Heather Miers and her husband David of Butler. His grandchildren include Nathan Hunsberger and his wife Courtney of Clarion, Sarah Hunsberger of Clarion, Jacob, Kyle, and Gage Felix of Butler, Ashleigh and Autumn Ramage, and Abigail and Alister Daubenspeck of Franklin.

Three sisters also survive, Kristina Burns and husband Chris of Jonesboro, Indiana, Kim Thomas and husband Lew of Kennerdell, and Shelley McMillen of Clintonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John left this earth and joined his grandson, Alister, who preceded him in death on March 3, 2020.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Tuesday (July 21) from 3 – 6 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. At the conclusion of the visitation at 6 p.m., military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, and a closing poem will be shared by his granddaughter.

It is requested by the family that those in attendance wear bright and vibrant colors to honor the way that John lived his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alagille Syndrome Alliance at www.alagille.org.

Online condolences to the McMillen family may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.

