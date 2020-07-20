Linda S. Collins, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 8:44 A.M. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her sister’s home in Kersey, PA.

She was born on September 25, 1950 to the late David and Martha Blessel.

Linda was a graduate from St. Mary’s High School. She loved and cherished working as a caregiver for many years.

Linda loved going out and playing bingo, going to garage sales to find and collect nick nacks like special salt and pepper shakers, and she loved spending time with her family.

On April of 2001, she married Orrin Collins who survives at home.

Surviving are son, Scott Stelene and his wife Laura of Franklin; two brothers, DJ Blessel of St. Marys, John Blessel and his wife Jean of Kersey; six sisters, Sandy Ohl and her husband Ladd of Transfer, Judy king of St. Mary’s, Sally Courteau of Kersey, Debbie Penfield of St. Mary’s, Sharon Erich and her husband Ted of Glen Hazel, and Carol Bush of Kersey.

Additionally surviving are ten grandchildren, Scotty, Zach, Tony, Braden, Ethan, Parker, Carter, Madison, Austin, and Kody; two step-grandchildren, Brittany Graham, Matthew Graham; one great-grandchild, Kaison Stelene; and her longtime friend of 60 years, Linda Bush.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Stelene; and brother, James Blessel.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome for a time to celebrate Linda’s life from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. Friday.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneal.com.

