Newbie Man Accused of Theft from Local Business Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing a hearing on Tuesday on criminal charges for reportedly stealing over $1,500.00 from a local business.

Court documents indicate 19-year-old Sebastian James Papp is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on July 21, on the following charge:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in early May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on May 4, police followed up on a report from a New Bethlehem business concerning money taken by an employee of the business.

The manager of the business showed police video surveillance footage of the employee, identified as Sebastian Papp, taking money from a cash register, the complaint notes.

The manager also told police that when questioned about the missing money, Papp initially denied knowing anything about it, but then admitted to the theft when confronted with the video evidence, the complaint states.

The manager reported that Papp also confessed to other incidents of theft and offered to give the money back. The manager said Papp did give back $100.00 that he took on May 25; however, the manager also told police that after going over all of the days starting from May 10, there was a total of $1,650.00 missing from the cash drawers. Taking into account the $100.00 Papp returned on May 25, the total missing was $1550.00, according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed Papp.

He was given a chance to make a written statement about what he had done; however, he did not go into detail about the incidents or how much he had taken, the complaint states.

Charges were filed against Papp through Judge Miller’s office on Monday, June 8.

He was arraigned at 1:15 p.m. on June 18 and released on his own recognizance.

