Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pa. Dept. of Health: 711 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Monday, July 20, 2020 @ 01:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 20, that there are 711 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 101,738 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 172 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases. There were 17,468 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 706 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,018 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 938,175 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 20, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/20/20 – 711
7/19/20 – 786
7/18/20 – 763
7/17/20 – 1,032
7/16/20 – 781
7/15/20 – 994
7/14/20 – 929

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 114 5 119 6
Butler 479 2 481 13
Clarion 68 0 68 2
Clearfield 99 0 99 0
Crawford 107 2 109 1
Elk 37 0 37 2
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 179 1 180 6
Jefferson 47 0 47 1
McKean 25 0 25 1
Mercer 231 14 245 8
Venango 51 0 51 0
Warren 13 0 13 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 414 7024
Allegheny 6435 89895
Armstrong 119 3113
Beaver 968 9115
Bedford 105 2156
Berks 4845 24779
Blair 142 8274
Bradford 67 4407
Bucks 6387 47945
Butler 481 9796
Cambria 172 11822
Cameron 5 311
Carbon 324 5561
Centre 288 6589
Chester 4326 36969
Clarion 68 1560
Clearfield 99 3237
Clinton 104 2030
Columbia 433 4166
Crawford 109 4132
Cumberland 1024 15167
Dauphin 2420 22887
Delaware 7903 49201
Elk 37 1523
Erie 787 15044
Fayette 272 7347
Forest 7 382
Franklin 1074 10645
Fulton 19 632
Greene 87 2035
Huntingdon 269 2452
Indiana 180 4510
Jefferson 47 1691
Juniata 120 1171
Lackawanna 1808 15456
Lancaster 5084 40164
Lawrence 235 4022
Lebanon 1500 10750
Lehigh 4564 32535
Luzerne 3071 25634
Lycoming 274 6532
McKean 25 2683
Mercer 245 6175
Mifflin 82 3351
Monroe 1503 13463
Montgomery 9182 75257
Montour 86 5521
Northampton 3649 30536
Northumberland 364 5188
Perry 96 2182
Philadelphia 23925 138485
Pike 514 3722
Potter 19 554
Schuylkill 824 10231
Snyder 81 1212
Somerset 94 4770
Sullivan 10 244
Susquehanna 195 2280
Tioga 32 1699
Union 114 3984
Venango 51 2303
Warren 13 1128
Washington 580 12259
Wayne 149 3162
Westmoreland 1174 24879
Wyoming 52 1483
York 2006 28763

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 21 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,685 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,614 cases among employees, for a total of 22,299 at 792 distinct facilities in 59 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,804 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,545 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.