Pa. Dept. of Health: 711 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 20, that there are 711 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 101,738 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 172 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases. There were 17,468 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 706 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,018 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 938,175 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 20, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/20/20 – 711

7/19/20 – 786

7/18/20 – 763

7/17/20 – 1,032

7/16/20 – 781

7/15/20 – 994

7/14/20 – 929

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 114 5 119 6 Butler 479 2 481 13 Clarion 68 0 68 2 Clearfield 99 0 99 0 Crawford 107 2 109 1 Elk 37 0 37 2 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 179 1 180 6 Jefferson 47 0 47 1 McKean 25 0 25 1 Mercer 231 14 245 8 Venango 51 0 51 0 Warren 13 0 13 1

County Case Counts to Date