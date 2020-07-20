Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Rimersburg Woman Hits Bear on Interstate 80

Monday, July 20, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

I-80-crash-3BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman struck a bear while traveling on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough on Friday evening.

According to police, the crash happened around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, July 17, on Interstate 80 westbound just east of the 78-mile marker in Brookville Borough.

Police say 27-year-old Michelle M. Burk, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in the left lane when a bear entered the roadway from a wooded area along the north berm. Burk was unable to avoid hitting the bear and struck it with the front end of her vehicle.

According to police, Burk and a two-year-old male passenger were using seat belts, and a two-year-old female passenger and a two-year-old male passenger were securely fastened in child booster seats.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the bear continued off into another wooded area off of the southern berm of the roadway.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by McCool’s Towing.


