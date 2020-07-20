Robert Wayne “Bob” Carey, 93 of Worth Twp, Jackson Center, passed away on July 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in Erie on November 29, 1926 to the late Ivan Henry and Bessie Marie (Dilley) Carey. He was a 1946 graduate of Sandy Lake High School.

Bob worked for over 42 years at Cooper Energy in Grove City as a supervisor, retiring in December of 1988. After his retirement Bob worked for ADESA Auto in Mercer for 19 years, worked part time for McDowell Implement, part time as a Worth Twp Supervisor, and served many years as a Worth Twp Auditor, He was a member of Millbrook Presbyterian Church since 1954, serving as a Sunday School Teacher, an Elder, and a Deacon. He was also a member of Lake Lodge #434 F&AM, and the New Castle Consistory, receiving his 50-year membership pin from both.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, he shot a wild boar in Tennessee, hunted elk, mule deer, and antelope in Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado, enjoyed hunting spring gobblers, and harvested numerous bucks in his lifetime, often at his camp in East Hickory. He enjoyed traveling, having visited all states except Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, having traveled to Alaska in a motor home twice, visited Hawaii twice, and traveled through the Canadian Provinces.

Bob was also an athlete, starting the Grove City Church Softball League, participating in the Mercer County Senior Olympics for 24 years, as well as being an avid bowler.

Bob married his loving wife, Doris J. (Hart) Carey on June 20, 1948, she survives at home.

Bob is also survived by his sons, David W. Carey and wife Judith of The Villages, FL, and R. Daniel Carey and companion Linda Hunt, and her son Bobby (Lisa) Hunt, of Grove City, grandsons Michael Carey and wife Tracy of State College, Joshua Carey and wife Debra of Dallas, TX, great grandchildren Grace and Ben Carey, sister Doris Mae Thompson of Maryville, TN, brother Dale Carey of Grove City, sisters-in-law Jeanette Sopher of CA, Judy Gilliland of Franklin, and Linda Pryor of OH, brother in law James Hart of OH as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister Winifred Carey, brothers Ronald and Harry “Gene” Carey, brothers-in-Law, William Thompson, and Charles, Eugene, Kenneth, Robert, and William Hart, and sisters-in-law Lois Carey, Emma JoAnn Carey, Alice Moon, Mary Lou Morley, and Roseann Sloan.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Thursday, July 23 at the funeral home, as well as from 10-11 AM on Friday, July 24, at Millbrook Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow visitation at the church on Friday at 11 AM with Pastor Evelyn Beebe, Church Pastor, officiating.

Private interment will take place at Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.

Those planning to attend visitation, please wear a mask, all CDC guidelines will be adhered to.

Memorials in Bob’s name can be made to the Millbrook Presbyterian Church or to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.