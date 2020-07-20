Sligo Mayor’s Role as Code Enforcement Officer Questioned

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – At the Sligo Borough July meeting, Councilman Wayne Meier questioned that if Mayor Jeremy Shumaker really wants to be a code enforcement officer and if he doesn’t “man-up,” whether he should resign as an enforcement officer.

Shoemaker earlier volunteered to serve as a code enforcement officer following the community police agreement’s termination with the New Bethlehem Police Department, and Council questioned if its budget could fund an individual as a code enforcement officer.

Shoemaker has been unable to attend several recent meetings, and the July agenda included several cases of filing complaints at the magistrate’s office for ordinance violations. Council agreed and will question the mayor on his intentions.

In other legal news, it appears that a Sligo resident with property in Sligo Borough and Piney Township can’t keep his chickens on the Piney Township side of the fence he constructed. Solicitor Knox Law informed counsel that Sligo Borough could not regulate the activities that occur within Piney Township. The fact that John Macurak is taxed as a Sligo Borough entity as a matter of taxation does not dictate municipal jurisdiction.

Attorneys at Knox Law revised the draft ordinance requiring utilities do road bores instead of road cuts. The ordinance will likely be adopted at the August meeting.

Part-time janitor considered

Sligo Borough Council voted to advertise part-time janitorial services approximately 10 hours per week during its July monthly meeting.

The new janitorial position was deemed necessary following the rental of a large first-floor meeting room to Sligo Pre-K. The new renter expects that restrooms be cleaned daily before 8:00 a.m., repair of the hole in the chalkboard, and a door painted. Applicants for the position must pass all clearance requirements for schools. Sligo Borough will approve clearance costs for the successfully cleared candidate.

In other school-related news, Council approved several resolutions and actions to seek funding for repairs/reconstruction for a footbridge allowing for traffic to the Sligo Elementary School.

Approvals included the following:

Taking action to open a new bank account for the Eccles Foundation grant funds of $25,000.00 and designated signers for the funds. Council will review proposals from Clarion County Community Bank and Northwest Savings Bank for establishing the account.

Received word from the Clarion County Commissioners office that Delta Development suggests Sligo Borough apply for a multi-modal grant with help from PennDOT. Delta intends to help Sligo Borough apply for TA Set-Aside/Safe Routes to School Program Grant.

Adopted a resolution requesting a multi-modal transportation grant of $130,690.00 and designated President Sherry Laughlin and Secretary Janey Corle as officials to execute all documents and agreements.

Approved sending a letter to the Clarion County Planning Commission requesting they respond that the project concurs with the current Clarion County comprehensive plan.

Approved submitting a funding commitment letter and grant application to DCED.

In other reports:

The Sligo COG pool opened June 14, and repairs to the baby pool are still underway and should be opened later in the week.

Registrations were sent to vendors for the homes for the holidays’ craft and gift show November 5-7. There was a report that Rimersburg has canceled their holiday show, but some Rimersburg vendors may still have their show or possibly look at Sligo’s show.

Two Welcome to Sligo signs are completed.

Authority denies waiver

Sligo Borough Authority held its July meeting and announced it is awaiting a visit from Penn Power Systems to assess the diesel generator conversion to natural gas.

A request from Yasir Bhatti, the new owner of the Sunoco/UK gas station, to waive the separate meters and shut off requirements because of the extreme costs was denied.

Authority Chairman Chuck Marsh explained that Bhatti converted an office beside the car wash into a residential dwelling unit. One water meter did service both buildings, but authority policy in effect states that each unit must have a separate meter and shut off. Bhatti is willing to pay a monthly sewer user fee for the car wash at a commercial rate based on all water used at both locations and also pay a monthly fee for the dwelling unit at the residential rate but requested a waiver.

“I don’t think we should grant the waiver because permits have always followed the written policy,” set Marsh. “I have a lot of rentals here, and I’ve never been allowed to do it.”

Asked about the costs involved, Secretary Janey Corle said the authority might receive a little more funds with the waiver.

Attending the July Borough Council meeting were President Sherry Laughlin, Michelle Elder, Chuck Marsh, Wayne Meier, Kerry Graham, and Andy Wiser. Absent was Wesley Buck Wyant.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.