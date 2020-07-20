Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Adheres to State Guidelines; Features Live Music by Ryver Nymphs on Tuesday Night!
FOXBURG, Pa. – With Governor Wolf’s latest announcement, Allegheny Grille will continue to have their patrons and employees follow the state’s guidelines.
They will now be following 25% capacity seating; outside seating will remain the same, with the patio tent now being open at all times for restaurant seating.
As always, the staff is continuing to clean and sanitize the building daily. Now more than ever, Allegheny Grille recommends making reservations by calling 724-659-5701. They hope to see you all soon.
Come join the Ryver Nymphs at the Allegheny Grille on Tuesday, July 21st, for live music entertainment.
Take advantage of all of this. Mark your calendar and alert your friends. It’s going to be a fun Tuesday evening in Foxburg from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Rain or shine!
If it is raining, the event will be held in the tent.
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
Reservations can be made with an outdoor request; however, outdoor seating is not guaranteed.
The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.
The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.
Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.
Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.
Delivery will continue within 15 miles Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Entertainment will be held on the patio on Tuesdays – rain or shine!
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
