State Police Calls: Firearm Offense, DUI, Drug Possession

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Firearm Offense in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police received a report of a Uniform Firearms Violation that occurred at a firearms retailer on Longview Drive in Redbank Township, Clarion County, on March 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Jenks Township

Around 7:35 p.m. on July 18, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on an ATV at Conrad Drive and State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, after observing a traffic violation.

Police say the operator of the ATV was then found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest for DUI.

According to police, the operator subsequently refused chemical blood testing.

Charges are pending through District Court 37-4-03.

The name of the operator was not released.

Drug Possession in Madison Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 34-year-old Jamie Lynn Kifer, of Rimersburg, on Friday, July 17:

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on August 3, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, July 20, 2020.

