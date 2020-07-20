Woman Caught With Methamphetamine at Venango County Jail

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges after being caught in possession of methamphetamine at the Venango County Jail.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Grace Ann Oday, of Kennerdell.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 29, Franklin Police were dispatched to the Venango County Jail for a report of an inmate with contraband.

According to the complaint, Grace Ann Oday was placed in the Venango County Jail by court supervision, and upon being searched, the corrections officers located a small baggie under Oday’s left breast that contained a clear crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Oday reportedly admitted the substance was methamphetamine, the complaint notes.

Oday was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 10:15 a.m. on July 17 on the following charges:

– Possess Control Substance, Contraband/Inmate, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She was lodged in the Venango County Jail, with bail for the case set at $1,000.00 monetary.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 29, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Court documents indicate Oday has a history of drug-related charges and was also sentenced to one year in an Intermediate Punishment Program on a charge related to the investigation into the death of Kayla Dunlap.

