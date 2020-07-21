Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
YMCA Adds New Personal Trainer to Staff
CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has hired a new personal trainer to help individuals meet their health and wellness goals.
Johnny Trallo joined the YMCA wellness staff earlier this year. Johnny is a certified personal trainer and sports performance specialist. He has five years experience working with all ages assisting with fat loss, performance, pain management, corrective exercise, mobility, and diet coaching.
“We are happy to have Johnny Trallo on our staff at the YMCA,” said Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director.
“He brings knowledge and experience that will be very beneficial to anyone who works with him.”
Trallo already has a variety of clients ranging in age from 16 – 70, all looking for something slightly different.
“I like working with people,” said Trallo. “I’ve been able to help people with back pain, help individuals lose weight, and have worked with athletes trying to reach goals. Personal training is not only rewarding to the client, it’s rewarding to me as well. I enjoy helping others.”
Originally from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Trallo attended Clarion University, graduating in 2018. He earned his personal training certificate in October 2019 and his Sports Performance Specialist certification in March 2020.
Johnny Trallo is now taking appointments for new personal training clients at the Clarion County YMCA. Personal training appointments are flexible and based on client schedules.
Personal Training is $28/hr. for members. Call 814-764-3400 to schedule.
About the YMCA
For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.
Hours
The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays through Labor Day.
The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.
Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)
Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.