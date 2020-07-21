Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

