Aldi Face Mask Policy Goes Into Effect Next Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Aldi has announced the company’s stores will be joining the ranks of businesses requiring face masks for shoppers.

According to an announcement on Aldi’s website, the new policy will take effect on Monday, July 27.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, ALDI employees have been wearing face coverings.

“The health and safety of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve will always be our highest priority,” the company said in a release issued on July 17.

“We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials.”

The statement goes on to call the policy “an enhanced safety measure intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Aldi is encouraging any customers who are unable or unwilling to wear face coverings to utilize grocery delivery or curbside pickup options.

In a similar move, Walmart’s new policy requiring customers at its U.S. stores to wear masks took effect on Monday, July 20.

About 65 percent of Walmart’s 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.

Walmart COO Dacona Smith called the move “a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities.”

According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“Because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face-covering in public and social distance,” said Smith.

