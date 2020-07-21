Clarion Volleyball Honored for Academics by AVCA

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United State Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced today that 1,313 teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season, topping last year’s record by almost 200 teams. The Golden Eagle volleyball team was one of those teams honored on Monday.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale.

The Clarion volleyball team was exceptional in the classroom in 2019-20, recording a cumulative team GPA of 3.68 over the course of the school year. The Golden Eagles posted a cumulative 3.42 GPA in the fall semester and a sterling 3.75 GPA during the spring semester. There were 18 Golden Eagles with a 3.50 GPA or better during the spring semester, including an incredible 10 athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.