Clarion Volleyball Honored for Academics by AVCA

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_holden01LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United State Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced today that 1,313 teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season, topping last year’s record by almost 200 teams. The Golden Eagle volleyball team was one of those teams honored on Monday.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale.

The Clarion volleyball team was exceptional in the classroom in 2019-20, recording a cumulative team GPA of 3.68 over the course of the school year. The Golden Eagles posted a cumulative 3.42 GPA in the fall semester and a sterling 3.75 GPA during the spring semester. There were 18 Golden Eagles with a 3.50 GPA or better during the spring semester, including an incredible 10 athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA.


