Police: Corsica Man With Loaded Gun Threatens to Shoot Juvenile

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars following an incident in which he allegedly threatened to kill a juvenile victim, while in possession of a loaded handgun.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 55-year-old John Dazet:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint, on July 13, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Howe Road in Union Township, Jefferson County.

The complaint states that John Dazet made statements including specific and graphic details on exactly how he would shoot and kill a known juvenile victim.

Dazet was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time the threat was made, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 7:30 p.m. on July 17.

Unable to post $50,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on August 4, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

