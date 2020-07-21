Darrell E. “Ducky” Cain, 76, of Smethport, formerly of Reynoldsville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.

He was born on October 15, 1943 in DuBois, a son of the late Fred and Phoebe Bochert Cain.

Darrell had a lifelong passion of working on his cars.

He is survived by one daughter, Melanie Cain of Niagara Falls, NY; one son, Adam Cain; three sisters, Ellen Cain of Van Wert, OH, Phoebe Errington of Gainesville, NY and Janice Clark of Reynoldsville; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his companion of 20+ years, Jeanette Stretch; and two brothers.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc., Bradford.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.