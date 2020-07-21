Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Darrell E. “Ducky” Cain

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Darrell E. “Ducky” Cain, 76, of Smethport, formerly of Reynoldsville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.

He was born on October 15, 1943 in DuBois, a son of the late Fred and Phoebe Bochert Cain.

Darrell had a lifelong passion of working on his cars.

He is survived by one daughter, Melanie Cain of Niagara Falls, NY; one son, Adam Cain; three sisters, Ellen Cain of Van Wert, OH, Phoebe Errington of Gainesville, NY and Janice Clark of Reynoldsville; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his companion of 20+ years, Jeanette Stretch; and two brothers.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc., Bradford.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.