Donna Lee Myers, 66, of Strattanville, passed away early Monday morning, July 20, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on April 15, 1954, in Butler; daughter of the late Roy and Miriam Wiles Myers.

Donna graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1972.

She then graduated from Dubois Vo-Tech with a LPN Degree in 1973 and worked at the Clarion Hospital as a LPN for 43 years.

Donna attended the Brookville Church of God and the Oakland Church of God.

She was a member of the Strattanville American Legion Auxiliary.

Donna loved to vacation in Florida.

She enjoyed working on crafts, cross stitching, and cooking.

Donna also enjoyed attending all of her nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events.

She is survived by her siblings: Carol Monrean Ishman and her husband, Dale, of Strattanville, Charles Myers and his wife, Judy, of Emlenton, Lonnie Myers and his wife, Margaret, of Clarion, and Lori Wagner and her husband, Dr. John, of Brookville; and eleven nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister: Kelly Myers Horner; a brother-in-law: Donnie Songer; and her nephew: Dustin Songer.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 in the funeral home with Rev. Henry Scoff, pastor of the Brookville Church of God, and Rev. Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the Oakland Church of God, presiding.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Donna’s name to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.