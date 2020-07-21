Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Annual Chicken BBQ Set for August 9

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

26168676_1608639245861299_1868559028568875786_n
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Though there are some changes to the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company will be holding their annual Chicken BBQ on August 9.

The event, which is held at the firehall located at 6785 Route 36 in Leeper, will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue until the chicken is sold out. The cost is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children for the chicken dinners. Whole chickens to go can also be purchased for $10.00 each.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be drive through only, and masks and social distancing are required.

While the traditional bingo and children’s games will not be held, a same day raffle and a 50/50 drawing will also be held on August 9.

For information and updates on the raffle and 50/50, check out the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.