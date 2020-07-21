Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Annual Chicken BBQ Set for August 9



LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Though there are some changes to the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company will be holding their annual Chicken BBQ on August 9.

The event, which is held at the firehall located at 6785 Route 36 in Leeper, will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue until the chicken is sold out. The cost is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children for the chicken dinners. Whole chickens to go can also be purchased for $10.00 each.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be drive through only, and masks and social distancing are required.

While the traditional bingo and children’s games will not be held, a same day raffle and a 50/50 drawing will also be held on August 9.

For information and updates on the raffle and 50/50, check out the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.

